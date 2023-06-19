NEW YORK—In an indicator suggesting the gig economy was still thriving, a study released Monday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis found that more Americans were taking on third jobs to help keep the nation’s CEOs afloat. “Despite the robust job market, our findings indicate that far more Americans are working three or more jobs with employers such as Uber, TaskRabbit, or GrubHub to ensure that Fortune 500 executives can make ends meet,” said lead author Terrence Hansman, describing how workers appeared to be “burning the candle at both ends” to scrape together enough to help keep high-level executives fed and sheltered. “This isn’t just about helping their bosses get by, either. Workers are also putting food on the table for wealthy shareholders. It isn’t all gloomy news, though. These sort of low-investment jobs mean that workers have the freedom to support three, four, or even five C-suite-level managers.” Hansman added that in spite of these efforts, many chief executives were still living employee paycheck to employee paycheck.