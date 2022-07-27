A new study has ranked Orlando as the number one city in the country with the highest vacancy rate of over 15%, finding it to be home to 161,000 empty housing units, with other tourist-centric towns Miami and Tampa also high on the list. What do you think?

“What can you do? The kids gr ow up and they flock to Gainesville.” Toby Steinkruger, Blog Editor

“It’s no wonder, did you see the carpeting in those places?” Jan Wolitzky, Hazardous Waste Collector