American Voices

Study Finds Paper Straws Contain Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’

A new European study found that 90% of so-called eco-friendly paper and bamboo straws contain “forever chemicals,” compounds that don’t break down and can accumulate in our bodies, leading to health problems. What do you think?

“But nothing quenches my thirst like polyfluoroalkyl.”

Steven Hoover, Game Warden

“Screw it, I’m drinking from the toilet.”

Brianna Rozco, Body Language Aficionado

“I tried warning people that there’s no such thing as a non-lethal straw.”

Doug Bosman, Wound Suturer 