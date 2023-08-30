Study Finds Paper Straws Contain Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’

A new European study found that 90% of so-called eco-friendly paper and bamboo straws contain “forever chemicals,” compounds that don’t break down and can accumulate in our bodies, leading to health problems. What do you think?

“But nothing quenches my t hirst like polyfluoroalkyl.” Steven Hoover, Game Warden

“Screw it, I’m drinking from the toilet.” Brianna Rozco, Body Language Aficionado

