A new study from the University of Chicago has found that rats will work to free a trapped companion if they see others helping, but they are less likely to become involved if nearby rats are not assisting, suggesting that mammals besides humans can suffer from the bystander effect. What do you think?

“Glad to know we’re not the only species anxious not to help others out of p lastic tubes.” Freddy Kahana, Taxidermy Novice

“Altruistic or not, I’m not about to let some rat save my life.” Ace Holgate, Eyeball Hygienist