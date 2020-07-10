America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Finds Rats Experience Bystander Effect

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 27
Vol 56 Issue 27Opinion

A new study from the University of Chicago has found that rats will work to free a trapped companion if they see others helping, but they are less likely to become involved if nearby rats are not assisting, suggesting that mammals besides humans can suffer from the bystander effect. What do you think?

“Glad to know we’re not the only species anxious not to help others out of plastic tubes.”

Freddy Kahana, Taxidermy Novice

Advertisement

“Altruistic or not, I’m not about to let some rat save my life.”

Ace Holgate, Eyeball Hygienist

“Not so perfect after all, are you, rats?”

Georgia Balmuth, Tape Roller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

Pandemic Accelerating Decline Of Paper Currency

Democrats Praise Joe Biden For Being Only Candidate Able To Talk Down To Americans Like The Stupid, Slack-Jawed Dumdums They Really Are

Teen Who Died From Coronavirus Probably Had Undiagnosed Old Age