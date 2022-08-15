Researchers have published a new study in which they observed that at night baby jumping spiders showed patterns such as legs twitchings and eyes flickering that looked very similar to REM sleep, an active phase of sleep experienced by humans. What do you think?

“I don’t know what it mea ns to be human anymore.” Sean Margolis, Cargo Hold Attendant

“I knew having eight legs wasn’t the only thing humans and spiders had in common.” Regina Ewing, Billing Specialist