According to a new study, the U.S. could have saved more than 338,000 lives and more than $105 billion in healthcare costs in the Covid-19 pandemic with a universal healthcare system, citing delayed diagnosis and exacerbated transmission for the uninsured or underinsured in the current system. What do you think?

“Better to die free than to live under the tyranny of having healthcare.” Amanda Beschloss, Pillow Filler

“I bet annual deductibles saved way more lives than that.” Harry Doran, Trampoline Performer

“I have faith that even with universal healthcare, America could find its way to hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths.” Stanley Bradford, Systems Analyst