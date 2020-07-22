Study Finds Universal Mask Use Could Cut U.S. Coronavirus Deaths By 67%

Research from the University of Washington shows that widespread use of masks could cut the projected daily coronavirus case count by 63% and daily death toll by 67%, but it would require at least 95% of Americans wear masks when in public. What do you think?
“Thanks, but if I was in the habit of listening to scientists, we wouldn’t be having this discussion in the first place.”
David Rutter • Recession Forecaster
“This Universal Mask sounds incredibly powerful.”
Patty Bluff • Unemployed
“What a roundabout way to let Americans know they’re doomed.”
Darryl Rockwell • Goat Catcher