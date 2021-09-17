BALTIMORE—A new study released Friday by researchers at Johns Hopkins University revealed that the novel coronavirus Covid-19 was frequently fooled by fake vaccine cards. “We found that when presented with a counterfeit vaccination card, Covid-19 was unable to distinguish it from the real thing approximately 7 out of 10 times,” said researcher Sharon Hirschinger, who noted that the study provided “strong and promising evidence” that the falsified records could provide significant protection against the novel coronavirus when presented by unvaccinated individuals gathering at restaurants, concerts, nightclubs. “It’s easily deceived. Just flash your card and the virus won’t know the difference. In terms of reducing the risk of contracting Covid-19 and experiencing its most severe symptoms, including hospitalization and even death, this study confirms that fake vaccination cards are practically the next best thing to getting vaccinated.” At press time, the FDA had granted fake vaccine cards emergency use authorization in the fight against Covid-19.

