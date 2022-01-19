A new study has revealed that women are 15% more likely to suffer a bad outcome and 32% more likely to die when operated on by a male surgeon than a female surgeon, with male surgeons’ “implicit sex biases” pointed out as one possible explanation. What do you think?

“Women n eed to learn how to better communicate their needs while on the operating table.” Sonny Rinkunas, Grass Farmer

Advertisement

“They should do a better job in med school of teaching doctors what women are.” Carlos Depenbrock, Unemployed