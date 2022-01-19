A new study has revealed that women are 15% more likely to suffer a bad outcome and 32% more likely to die when operated on by a male surgeon than a female surgeon, with male surgeons’ “implicit sex biases” pointed out as one possible explanation. What do you think?
“Women need to learn how to better communicate their needs while on the operating table.”
Sonny Rinkunas, Grass Farmer
“They should do a better job in med school of teaching doctors what women are.”
Carlos Depenbrock, Unemployed
“I guess I’m lucky I can’t afford to have surgery.”
Jill Cranin, Stick Sharpener