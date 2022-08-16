YOUR LOCATION—Stressing that you probably had hundreds of good ideas in your head that deserved to be shared, a study released Tuesday found that you should talk more and that people want to hear what you think. “You doubt yourself too much—e veryone feels that way,” read the report in part, questioning the way you stayed quiet in meetings, social groups, and parties where participants commonly thought to themselves that you appeared to be a thoughtful, interesting person who could likely make many important contributions to society. “If anything, you’re depriving the world by not speaking up. In fact, there’s nothing that should stop you from turning to the nearest person and just saying everything that comes to your mind. It will probably be incredibly interesting.” At press time, the report suggested that maybe you shouldn’t bring up the race stuff.