A new study found that Fox News viewers who were paid to watch CNN for 30 days became more skeptical and less likely to believe fake news, noting changes in attitudes and policy preferences about Covid-19 and evaluations of Republican candidates and elected officials. What do you think?

“You see, people can change if you pay them enough.” Laila Pinkard, Pizza Boxer

Advertisement

“If you forced me to watch CNN for 30 days, I’d say anything to make it stop.” Joe Guster, Unemployed