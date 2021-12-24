A new study suggests that grandmothers are more emotionally connected to their grandchildren than to their own children after brain scans showed regions associated with emotional empathy activated looking at photos of grandchildren while only regions for cognitive empathy activated when looking at photos of their children. What do you think?

“People are always goi ng to prefer the shiny new thing that has yet to be damaged by them.” Russ Farnum, Freelance Groomer

“I wish my daughter would hurry up and give birth to someone I might love.” Chrystal Pecquet, Scrounger