Study: Half Of U.S. Cosmetics Contain Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’

A recent study found more than half of U.S. cosmetics contain “forever chemicals,” toxic industrial compounds called PFAS, that are linked to cancer and reduced birth weight, with the highest levels found in waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipstick. What do you think?

“I just hope women realize th at they don’t need to wear a ton of makeup to get cancer.” Ned Leamon • Clipboard Supervisor

“You can’t tell how upset I am because this mascara is amazing.” Tyson Santiago • Star Cataloguer