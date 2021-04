A 25-year-long study found that people who sleep less than an average of six hours a night in middle age are 30% more likely to develop dementia when they are older. What do you think?

“I definitely feel pretty out of it after a couple of restless decades.” Karen Soola, Dressing Room Advisor

“Hopefully, two hours a night will just kill me before I have to deal with that.” Dylan Kander, Tobacco Roaster