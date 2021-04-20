The results from a small clinical trial have revealed that two doses of psilocybin mushrooms appear to be as effective as the common antidepressant escitalopram in treating moderate to severe major depressive disorder when paired with psychotherapy. What do you think?

“Running didn’t work, so maybe I’ll try annihilating my ego.” Herman Kiefer • Theme Envisionist

“What solution that’s been there for millions of years will science think of next?” Jeremy Arnault • Mask Designer