Study: Majority Of NFL Owners Wouldn’t Let Their Children Purchase Football Team

BOSTON—As concerns about the long-term consequences of NFL participation continue to grow, a new study released Friday found that a majority of NFL owners wouldn’t let their children purchase a football team. “It was a different time when I bought my way into the NFL, but knowing what we know now, there’s no way in hell I’d let my son do the same,” said Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who was among the 72% of NFL owners interviewed for the Boston University study who, citing the risks, expressed significant reservations about one of their own children owning a football franchise. “Back when I bought the team, we just didn’t know about the types of fines you can get as an owner in this league and how those can affect you long-term, never mind what we’ve learned about concussion lawsuits. It can be life-changing when they fine you $500,000, and I couldn’t in good conscience let my son or daughter anywhere near that kind of risk.” Another participant in the study, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, revealed to the researchers that his father, former owner Al Davis, actually died from a complete lack of empathy he sustained as a result of owning a football team for decades.