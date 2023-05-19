A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics found a significant decrease in birth weight of 154 grams in babies of women who smoked marijuana during the first trimester, with such decreases in weight being linked to health problems as children grow. What do you think?

“All the more reason to get an abortion.” Linette Fonseca, Burlap Weaver

“There’s so much parenting advice out there that it’s hard to filter out all the science.” Dwight Larsen, Compost Organizer

