NEW YORK—Noting the numerous therapeutic benefits of cannabis, a new study published Tuesday by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital found that marijuana ranks among the foremost treatments for persistent existence. “Many of our patients who incorporated marijuana into their daily routine experienced tremendous relief from years or even decades of chronic existence,” said lead researcher Dr. Samantha Park, adding that marijuana consumed as an edible or smoked in flower form had reduced the strain associated with long-term existing across all demographics of participants. “Without marijuana, the continual burdens of everyday being can often be unbearable. In fact, many wondered if chronic existence could even be treated. Thankfully, we’re finding that cannabis can actually provide temporary relief far surpassing even our best earlier cures such as suicide or cocaine.” The report added that marijuana also appeared to treat related conditions such as clinical consciousness and acute reality.