Study: Nearly Half Of U.S. Tap Water Contaminated With Harmful Forever Chemicals

A new government study found that drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains “forever chemicals” that may cause cancer and other health problems, so-called because the substances remain in the human body for years and don’t degrade in the environment What do you think?

“That’s why I get my drinking water straight from the puddles.” Tracee Moss, Systems Analyst

“If you just rinse the water off it should be fine.” Darius Loran, Library Consultant

