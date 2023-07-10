America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study: Nearly Half Of U.S. Tap Water Contaminated With Harmful Forever Chemicals

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new government study found that drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains “forever chemicals” that may cause cancer and other health problems, so-called because the substances remain in the human body for years and don’t degrade in the environment What do you think?

“That’s why I get my drinking water straight from the puddles.”

Tracee Moss, Systems Analyst

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Turtle Fact: Did You Know?
June 28, 2023
Biden Asks Americans To Come Sit By Him And Keep Him Company Until The End
June 26, 2023

“If you just rinse the water off it should be fine.”

Darius Loran, Library Consultant

Advertisement

“I figured water causes cancer.”

Steve Dwyer, Implosion Expert