A new government study found that drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains “forever chemicals” that may cause cancer and other health problems, so-called because the substances remain in the human body for years and don’t degrade in the environment What do you think?
“That’s why I get my drinking water straight from the puddles.”
Tracee Moss, Systems Analyst
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
“If you just rinse the water off it should be fine.”
Darius Loran, Library Consultant
“I figured water causes cancer.”
Steve Dwyer, Implosion Expert