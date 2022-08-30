A double-blind randomized clinical trial has found that people with alcohol dependence who took psilocybin, a psychedelic compound in “magic mushrooms,” drank significantly less than those taking a placebo, with almost half stopping drinking alcohol altogether. What do you think?
“Then all you need is some alcohol to get off the mushrooms.”
Willard Santos, Garbage Collector
“And to think I almost attended an AA meeting.”
Xander Dunham, Freelance Educator
“Psychoactive substances should stick together, not compete.”
Meena Brunetti, Aspiring Athlete