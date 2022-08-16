Scientists have concluded that a climate change has doubled the likelihood over the next four decades of California experiencing a megaflood, in which a series of storms could dump several feet of rain over weeks, submerging cities and displacing millions of people. What do you think?
“It’s cool. I live on the third floor.”
Tina Criel, Paternity Investigator
“I’m glad there’s finally a plan to address the megadrought.”
Lawrence Frizzel, Mood Specialist
“That is very troubling news for anyone who believes in climate change.”
Julian Donald, Bell Toller