Scientists have concluded that a climate change has doubled the likelihood over the next four decades of California experiencing a megaflood, in which a series of storms could dump several feet of rain over weeks, submerging cities and displacing millions of people. What do you think?

“It’s cool. I live on the third floor.” Tina Criel, Paternity Investigator

“I’m glad there’s finally a plan to address the megadrought.” Lawrence Frizzel, Mood Specialist