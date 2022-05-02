A new study has found that exercising just half the CDC recommended amount can substantially fight depression, with adults who did activities equivalent to only 1.25 hours of brisk walking per week having an 18% lower risk of depression compared to inactive adults. What do you think?

“What do studies say ab out embracing the darkness?” LaToya Karpf, Palm Frond Fanner

“I would try it, but I’m worried exercising might be habit-forming.” Steward Pinnock, Coin Sorter