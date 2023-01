We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new study shows that humans have the genes for a full coat of body hair that evolution has rendered inactive, a discovery that may someday be used to treat millions of balding Americans. What do you think?

“I’d look so incre dible fully blonde.” Emerret Martin, Tire Kicker

“Naked skin had plenty of time to make its case.” Marisela Khan, Systems Analyst