A new study has found that men on dating apps prefer women with poor grammar and are less drawn to well-written profiles, while women were 300% times more likely to prefer profiles with no grammatical mistakes. What do you think?

“Back in my day, the men did all the spelling.” Stephanie Van Nest, Diversion Creator

“Yeah, no one likes a stuck-up bitch who punctuates.” Julian Taub, Systems Analyst

“Having something to correct a woman on is a great ice breaker.” George Cloutier, Snack Supervisor