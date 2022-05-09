A new study has found that moms actually take on more housework when their salary exceeds their husband’s, with the weekly amount of housework for fathers decreasing from their average of seven hours per week, while mothers’ housework starts increasing from 14 hours per week as her salary begins to eclipse her partner’s. What do you think?

“See? Women really can have it all.” Regina Ferguson, Butterfly Collector

“We should even things out by paying women less again.” Paulo Mazar, Systems Analyst

“So we’re just going to ignore the fact that I loaded the dishwasher yesterday?” Roger Olimpio, Cemetery Greeter