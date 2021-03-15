America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Shows Runner’s High Caused By Cannabis-Like Biochemicals

A new study shows the euphoric feeling runners get known as “runner’s high” is not due to endorphins but to the release of endocannabinoids, marijuana-like biochemicals that cause the floaty, blissful feelings in orgasms. What do you think?

“Is there any exercise that’ll make me feel like I’m on meth?”

Ricardo Norris • Beard Model

“And here I thought my runner’s high was actually due to nipple chafing.”

Maurice Cobb • Systems Analyst

“This explains why my son always smells like weed after track practice.”

Ella Price • Cryogenicist

