Study Shows Runner’s High Caused By Cannabis-Like Biochemicals

A new study shows the euphoric feeling runners get known as “runner’s high” is not due to endorphins but to the release of endocannabinoids, marijuana-like biochemicals that cause the floaty, blissful feelings in orgasms. What do you think?

“Is there any exercise that’ll make me feel like I’m on meth?” Ricardo Norris • Beard Model

Advertisement

“And here I thought my runner’s high was actually due to nipple chafing.” Maurice Cobb • Systems Analyst