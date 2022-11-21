A new study found that sperm counts and concentration are down all over the world, decreasing by 62% since the 1970s, with some researchers warning that humans could face a reproductive crisis if action is not taken to tackle the drop in male fertility. What do you think?
“You know I have noticed a lot less sperm around here now that you mention it.”
Marquita Morales, Acquisitions Supervisor
“I thought mine was looking a little watery.”
Quentin Osborne, Ponzi Accountant
“Damn that old widow’s curse!”
Antonio Boyle, Tandem Cyclist