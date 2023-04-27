Study: States’ Reproductive Rights Impacting College Choice

According to a new study, nearly 72% of college students surveyed report that the reproductive health laws in the state where their school is located are important to their decision to stay enrolled. What do you think?
“Well, good luck finding any good schools in Massachusetts, California, or New York.”
Elise Andersson, Loophole Exploiter
“Well, roll tide nonetheless.”
Ben Simpkin, Flag Football Referee
“The last thing I want to think about is my daughter having to get a college degree.”
Chad Barnett, Systems Analyst