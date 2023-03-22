America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Study Suggests ‘Dad Jokes’ May Help Kids Develop Into Healthy Adults

A recent study suggests “dad jokes” actually have a positive effect on development, with researchers saying that when fathers embarrass their children with unfunny jokes, it teaches them how to overcome awkwardness. What do you think?

“When are we going to finally step up and demand that moms help raise their kids as well?”

Jayden Rowe, Freelance Monitor

“I’ll forward this to my daughter’s therapist.”

Hannah Calix, Job Hunter

“I prefer to embarrass them the old-fashioned way by being an alcoholic mess.”

Jarrett Horton, Palate Cleaner