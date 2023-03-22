Study Suggests ‘Dad Jokes’ May Help Kids Develop Into Healthy Adults

A recent study suggests “dad jokes” actually have a positive effect on development, with researchers saying that when fathers embarrass their children with unfunny jokes, it teaches them how to overcome awkwardness. What do you think?

“When are we going to finally ste p up and demand that moms help raise their kids as well?” Jayden Rowe, Freelance Monitor

“I’ll forward this to my daughter’s therapist.” Hannah Calix, Job Hunter