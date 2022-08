A new study has found that Jarlsberg, a mild Swiss-type cheese made from cow’s milk that’s rich in vitamin K2, may help to prevent bone thinning and stave off osteoporosis. What do you think?

“Are there ot her health benefits to eating?” Paula Comeskey, Wicker Aficionado

“I prefer a bolder, smokier treatment.” Neil Longworth, Sewer Diver