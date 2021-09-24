A new study suggests that snakes survived the asteroid that wiped out 76% of lifeforms on Earth 66 million years ago by being able to hide underground and go long periods without food, allowing them to spread into new habitats across the globe without competition. What do you think?

“I guess once you’ve lived through the Bible, an asteroid isn’t so bad.” Marcus Rivers, Atonement Consultant

“Sometimes the secret to success is three-fourths of your competition dying.” Ruby Blankenship, Gadget Tinkerer