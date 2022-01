A recent study has discovered that healthy men between the ages of 20 and 65 who vaped nicotine daily were more than twice as likely to report experiencing erectile dysfunction. What do you think?

“I’m not an idiot. I vape through my mouth.” Sven Wyss, Lint Trap Cleaner

“I’m sure scientists are hard at work developing a Viagra cartridge.” Ellin Kennaugh, Shadow Puppeteer