We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A former head of food services at a south suburban school district has been charged in a massive embezzlement scheme in which she allegedly stole more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings valued at $1.5 million over a 19-month period. What do you think?

“Yeah, but that’s only, l ike, eight pounds of actual meat.” Beatrice Rodovsky, Crisis Organizer

“I thought only rich people were allowed to steal from hungry kids.” Ezra Luanda, Lotion Tester