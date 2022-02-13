INGLEWOOD, CA—Suspicious of the 21-year-old’s purported allegiance, sources confirmed Sunday that local bandwagon fan Ja’Marr Chase was only rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals because he was drafted onto the team. “Oh, so suddenly they start paying you and now you care about the Bengals? I don’t think so,” said 39-year-old Aaron Bray, a self-described lifelong Bengals fan who questioned whether the wide receiver would still be rooting for a Cincinnati Super Bowl victory if he had instead been drafted by a different team such as the Los Angeles Rams. “Where was this guy in the early aughts, huh, when we were slogging through disappointing season after disappointing season? He’s not even from anywhere near Cincinnati, for God’s sake. I just get so pissed off every time I hear him talk about the team using ‘we.’” At press time, Bray was shaking his head at Chase’s obviously brand-new jersey.

