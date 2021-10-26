CHICAGO—In the midst of longer delivery times and rising costs, supply chain backups were reportedly forcing many Americans to rethink shipping themselves home for the holidays. “Obviously, I want to see my family, but with all the delays it looks like I would have had to mail myself to my hometown a week and a half ago if I wanted to get there in time,” said 38-year-old Ethan Matthews, who confirmed that this would be the first time in nearly two decades that he would not seal himself inside a prepaid cardboard box at UPS and scoot his way across the store until an absentminded employee added him to the outbound pile. “It just doesn’t make sense to spend weeks aboard a refrigerated shipping container just not to make it home in time for Christmas morning. I never had any problems mailing myself before Biden was in office. The kids are going to be so disappointed.” At press time, Matthews added that the amount of soup he would have to prepare and bring just to stay alive would be its own logistical nightmare.

