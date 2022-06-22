The Supreme Court ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a state tuition assistance program, a decision that critics say further erodes the separation of church and state. What do you think?

“It evens out because c hurches pay more than their fair share of taxes.” Caleb Lorimer, Shopping Strategist

“Maybe this will help close the gap of American children not getting into Heaven.” Rory Grueskin, Cart Wrangler

“At long last, an opening for Islam to take root in New England.” Carmen DiMario, Systems Analyst