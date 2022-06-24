The Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a major expansion of gun rights likely to lead to more people legally armed in cities and beyond. What do you think?

“This ruling will come in handy if I ever have to defend myself against a school full of unarmed children.” Noel Millican • Unemployed

“Hopefully only the most trustworthy and well-adjusted among us will be carrying a gun at all times.” Jennifer Stack • Surrogate Friend

“Now I can take the fight to burglars 50 miles from my house.” Pete Lindner • Basketball Polisher