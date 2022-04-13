WASHINGTON—Assisting the recently confirmed nominee in the final steps of her onboarding Wednesday, the Supreme Court IT guy reportedly walked soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson through the process of logging into her new gavel. “We require two-factor authentication to issue a majority, concurring, or dissenting opinion, and you will have to update your password every 120 days,” said the official IT supervisor of the highest court in the land, asking Jackson to log into the device in order to enter her personal gavel portal, where she would be able to access the court’s docket, vote on petitions for review, and upload her direct deposit form. “Please be aware this is a work gavel, so don’t use it to issue any judgments outside the Supreme Court, even if you’re just hearing oral arguments between two friends. And for security purposes, please, please remember to gavel out at the end of each session. We don’t want an unauthorized person taking justice into their own hands.” According to sources, the IT guy went on to remark that Jackson was lucky to have one of the newer gavels, noting that Justice Samuel Alito was stuck with an old model that wasn’t even wireless.