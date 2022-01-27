Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly step down at the end of the current term after nearly three decades on the bench, giving President Joe Biden an opportunity to nominate a successor who could serve for decades. What do you think?

“His opinion in Hurst v. Florida is one of my all-time favorite concurrences.” Alan Minichino, Customer Service Agent

“I can’t wait to see how this leaves me feeling defeated!” Frank Higgins, Accountability Officer