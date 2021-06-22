Supreme Court Rules Against NCAA In Student Athlete Compensation Case

The Supreme Court has decided unanimously against the NCAA limiting compensation to student athletes, ruling it a violation of antitrust laws and allowing schools to offer athletes unlimited compensation as long as it’s connected to education. What do you think?

“I’ve always wanted to see which players truly love the game and which are just in it for the free textbooks.” Antoine Reese • Passive Aggression Counselor

“I don’t believe 18-year-olds need another opportunity to be more successful than me.” Noel Konopacky • Sponsored Content Blogger