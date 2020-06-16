America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Supreme Court Rules Federal Law Protects LGBT Workers

The Supreme Court voted 6-to-3 in a landmark ruling on Monday that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on sex, extends to include gender identity and sexual orientation. What do you think?

“Okay, but before you know it all forms of workplace discrimination will be illegal.”

Hazel Bretherton, Pesticide Technician

“I can still fire employees for getting fat though, correct?”

Saul Minkler, Skeleton Bleacher

“I’m not sure I can handle much more good news this year.”

Norman Chernov, Unemployed

