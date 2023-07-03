Supreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in federally backed student loan debt, a decision that means millions will have to start making student loan repayments later this year. What do you think?

“I did exactly what society told me to do, so I deserve to be punished.” Graeme Ballinger, Census Alphabetizer

“What message does it send young people if education doesn’t carry huge risks?” Rochelle Meeks, Loot Appraiser

