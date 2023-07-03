Supreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in federally backed student loan debt, a decision that means millions will have to start making student loan repayments later this year. What do you think?
“I did exactly what society told me to do, so I deserve to be punished.”
Graeme Ballinger, Census Alphabetizer
“What message does it send young people if education doesn’t carry huge risks?”
Rochelle Meeks, Loot Appraiser
“Americans need to buckle down and inherit some money.”
Mason Linder, Unemployed