American Voices

Supreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in federally backed student loan debt, a decision that means millions will have to start making student loan repayments later this year. What do you think?

“I did exactly what society told me to do, so I deserve to be punished.”

Graeme Ballinger, Census Alphabetizer

Pope Francis Declares Nothing Wrong With Guy Giving Buddy Tug Job After Few Drinks
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Friday 11:24AM
Turtle Fact: Did You Know?
Wednesday 3:11PM

“What message does it send young people if education doesn’t carry huge risks?”

Rochelle Meeks, Loot Appraiser

“Americans need to buckle down and inherit some money.”

Mason Linder, Unemployed