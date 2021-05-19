Supreme Court To Hear Abortion Rights Challenge

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case concerning a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, giving the majority conservative court an opportunity to pare back constitutional rights set in Roe v. Wade. What do you think?

“I didn’t move to Mississippi for freedom and equality.” Delores Rojas, Systems Analyst

“I’m glad Trump’s nominees mumbled stuff about having an open mind at their confirmations.” Walter Arndt, Rarities Curator