Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s voting restrictions, which experts say will limit the ability of minorities to challenge state laws in the future that they say are discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act. What do you think?

“If only there was some other branch of the federal government that could also take act ions that impact our nation’s voting laws.” Sarah Richardson • Pattern Identifier

Advertisement

“If voters don’t like this, they can make their voices heard in increasingly dwindling and meaningless ways.” Robert Ellis • Able Seaman