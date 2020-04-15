America's Finest News Source.
Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments Via Teleconference For First Time

The Supreme Court announced they will hear oral arguments for several upcoming cases via phone conference this May in order to protect the health of the justices, six of whom are over 65. What do you think?

“Not all of us are so fortunate to be able to historically legislate from home.”

John Gindlesberger • Tent Supervisor

“Wow, the Framers thought of everything.”

Jeremy Bates • Mildew Scraper

“It’s amazing to see what’s possible thanks to new technological innovations like the telephone.”

Amy Blindauer • Herpetologist Assistant

