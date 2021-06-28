Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

LocalSlideshow

Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Alerts
Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover
Advertisement

Eat A Big Amount Of Medicine

Eat A Big Amount Of Medicine

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Banish that hangover by eating a large, well-balanced pile of medicine.

Advertisement

Just Massive Amounts Of Vomiting

Just Massive Amounts Of Vomiting

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

This should do the trick.

Advertisement

Being 17 Years Old

Being 17 Years Old

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

When it comes to curing a hangover, there’s nothing that washes dozens of beers off of you quite like being a teenager.

Advertisement

Bacon, Egg, And Cheddar Cheese On A Biscuit

Bacon, Egg, And Cheddar Cheese On A Biscuit

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Tastes good in mouth.

Advertisement

Here, Take A Hit Of This

Here, Take A Hit Of This

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Go ahead, don’t be shy. What is it? You know, that sweet cheebie weebie. That tasty baby Jane. “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck, right? That side of spinach salad with Green Goddess dressing, if you catch our drift. (Gatorade.)

Advertisement

Look In The Mirror

Look In The Mirror

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Christ, how did you let it get this bad.

Advertisement

Take A Miracle Supplement

Take A Miracle Supplement

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

There are lots of so-called miracle cures out there, and they all work. Just take the first one you see.

Advertisement

Drink Plenty Of Fluids

Drink Plenty Of Fluids

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Water, milk, Drano, fruit juice, anti-freeze, motor oil, and bleach all get the job done.

Advertisement

Eat A Sponge

Eat A Sponge

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Nothing soaks up the alcohol in your system quite like god’s most absorbent creation.

Advertisement

Develop An Interesting Enough Personality That You Don’t Need Alcohol To Connect With Other People

Develop An Interesting Enough Personality That You Don’t Need Alcohol To Connect With Other People

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Easier said than done.

Advertisement

Amputate Toes Storing The Alcohol

Amputate Toes Storing The Alcohol

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Due to its density, alcohol naturally sinks into your lowest extremities, so cut them off first thing in the morning.

Advertisement

Closing Your Eyes And Lying Down In A Dark Room For 8 To 10 Hours

Closing Your Eyes And Lying Down In A Dark Room For 8 To 10 Hours

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

This might sound crazy, but lots of drinkers swear this really works!

Advertisement

Onion RecoverPlus Boost Drink

Onion RecoverPlus Boost Drink

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Rebalance your liver ions and induce hydro-mosis FAST, with Onion RecoverPlus Boost Drink, available in The Onion store with free shipping over $95 NOW!

Advertisement

Stop Whining And Put On Your Church Clothes

Stop Whining And Put On Your Church Clothes

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

We don’t know what time it is in Audrey world, but in the real world it’s 9:33 a.m., and we’re leaving for mass in 15 minutes. And wipe that makeup off your face.

Advertisement

Canned Fish

Canned Fish

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

The vitamins and oils within canned tuna or other fish is ideal for replenishing your body, so good luck trying to choke that down.

Advertisement

Getting Pulled Over By The Cops

Getting Pulled Over By The Cops

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Oh shit. Oh fuck. Oh shit. Quick, pop in a breath mint or something.

Advertisement

Stay Hydrated

Stay Hydrated

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

Water is key to preventing hangovers, so make sure to drink from any stagnant puddles you stumble across on the way home.

Advertisement

Apologize Directly To Your Cult Leader

Apologize Directly To Your Cult Leader

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

You were told alcohol contains adulterants that interfere with the transmissions our souls send out to the mothership. And there will be punishment for forgetting.

Advertisement

Swat Down The Cartoon Beer Bottles Swirling Around Your Head

Swat Down The Cartoon Beer Bottles Swirling Around Your Head

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

These bottles are not only a dead giveaway that you’ve been drinking, but they also contribute to the dizziness you may be feeling.

Advertisement

Losing Your Wife And Kids

Losing Your Wife And Kids

Illustration for article titled Surefire Ways To Get Rid Of A Hangover

A recent study from Harvard Medical School noted that nothing cures a hangover faster than watching your wife pile your kids into your car, throw your wedding ring at you, and skid out of the driveway on her way to her parents’ house.

Advertisement