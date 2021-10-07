MINNETONKA, MN—Local surgeon Dr. Jason Kranz told reporters Thursday he was kind of pissed when a patient witnessing her deformed face for the first time just smashed his hand mirror like that. “Hey, what the hell—one second, she’s pulling her face bandages off, and then the next, she’s screaming at her own reflection and hurling my nice mirror at the wall,” said Dr. Kranz, adding that while he understood this was a difficult time for his patient and that she was currently missing half of her face, that was no excuse to just go breaking people’s nice things. “I know it seems like a small thing, but whether you’re a burn victim, got into a terrible car crash, or fell into a vat of acid, these mirrors aren’t free. Yes, you’re a hideous monster now, but that doesn’t mean you have to act like one.” While Dr. Kranz expressed empathy for his patient, he claimed that in many ways he was the real victim after losing $5.99 of his hard- earned money and having to clean up glass shards off the floor.

