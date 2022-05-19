ROCHESTER, MN—Reflecting that it never got easier to break the tragic news to the family, surgeon Peter Broadwell reportedly lost another patient under the operating table Wednesday. “Goddamn it, she was right here—how the hell did she just disappear?” said the Mayo Clinic thoracic surgeon, who rooted around under the operating table and searched through the operating room storage cabinets for the patient he had lost. “Okay, if I were a patient, where would I be? Come on, Pete, focus. This is the third one you’ve misplaced this month. She was under heavy anesthesia, so it’s not like she just got up and walked out of here on her own. I tried so hard to keep her on the table, where I could see her, and it just wasn’t enough. This is the part of the job I really hate.” At press time, sources confirmed a nurse was leading the distraught doctor away from the operating room and assuring him that he had looked everywhere he could.

