McDonald’s workers in America would flip if they ever got a break long enough to read this. Here are the most surprising benefits that McDonald’s employees get in Denmark.
A Smile From Freja
Just one shy smile from their sweet but charming coworker is enough to make an eight-hour shift nothing short of ecstasy.
No Brutal Hazing From Grimace
Danish employees are spared the punishing and humiliating initiation carried out by the iconic mascot in other countries.
NATO Membership
All full-time Danish McDonald’s employees are entitled to membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and are protected by its mutual defense agreements.
18 Years Parental Leave
Many Danish McDonald’s workers see their kids off to college before returning to work.
Deep Fryer Funeral Ceremony
Any Dane who dies while a McDonald’s employee is honored with a ceremony in which their body is preserved by being deep fried in a vat of canola oil.
Hall Passes
Every now and then, McDonald’s employees in Denmark get to try working for Burger King, just to see what it’s like.
Wages
Unlike in the United States, Danish workers are not compensated for their work with whatever fries are left unsold beneath the heat lamp at the end of the night.
Dignity
Yeah, sure, but a burger is like a buck more expensive than it should be.
The Restroom Door Code
In most other countries, McDonald’s employees are forced to defecate in the PlayPlace ball pit.
Fraternity Leave
Each fall, the Danish provide two weeks off for any worker rushing a Greek life organization.
No Death Penalty
No matter what may go wrong in the course of a workday, employees will not be executed by the state.
Generous Time Off
Workers earn one week paid vacation for each hamburger they sell, with the average employee accruing four years’ worth during their first shift.
Mandated Smoke Breaks
Employees must take a minimum of three smoke breaks per day to maintain their cool demeanor.
Learning The Hamburglar’s Real Identity
Workers in Denmark have been privy to the fast food giant’s most closely guarded secret since the ’90s.
Retirees Get Their Own Fjord
Upon retirement, McDonald’s workers in Denmark are rewarded for their years of dedication with their own personal inlet.
Watching The Traveling Theater Troupe Perform For King Claudius
And they say Prince Hamlet selected the play himself!
Grimace Will Watch Their Kids
According to Danish childcare policies, McDonald’s is required to provide one mascot from their cast of beloved characters whenever a parent is in a pinch.
Healthcare
Just kidding! Why would McDonald’s be expected to give employees something the government provides for free?