A new survey has found that one in five adults in the United States believe that political violence is justified in some circumstances, with 7.1% saying they would be willing to kill a person to advance an important political goal. What do you think?

“Wow, I’m not eve n willing to vote to achieve my political goals.” Antonio Ritter, Systems Analyst

“I’m tired of people injecting politics into everything I love.” Vicki Crawford, Mole Lancer

“I’m not political, but I’m always looking for new reasons to punch someone.” Kirk Russo, Harbor Master