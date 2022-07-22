A new survey has found that one in five adults in the United States believe that political violence is justified in some circumstances, with 7.1% saying they would be willing to kill a person to advance an important political goal. What do you think?
“Wow, I’m not even willing to vote to achieve my political goals.”
Antonio Ritter, Systems Analyst
“I’m tired of people injecting politics into everything I love.”
Vicki Crawford, Mole Lancer
“I’m not political, but I’m always looking for new reasons to punch someone.”
Kirk Russo, Harbor Master
